Sanawad: Traffic on Mortakka bridge over the Narmada river stopped as Narmada crossed danger mark

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic movement on Mortakka bridge over the Narmada river near Mortaka stopped as a precautionary measure after the water level crossed the 163-metre mark on Tuesday evening at around 7.10 pm.

With this, connectivity between Indore and other southern cities including Akola, Buldhana, Amravati and other cities (via Indore – Icchapur state highway) snapped.

Due to the closure of the bridge, long lines of vehicles have started on both sides of the bridge.

About two-year ago, traffic on the Mortakka bridge closed for 20 days after the water level not only crossed the danger mark but flowed over 10 feet on the bridge.

With the Nimar region getting continuous rain, the dam gates of Tawa, Narmadanagar, and Omkareshwar have been opened, the administration is engaged in evacuating the lower settlements by alert, high alert to the village on the banks of Narmada.