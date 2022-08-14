e-Paper Get App

Sanawad: Cong expels former civic body chief for anti-party activities

Taking the lead, Block Congress has now expelled former municipal council president Narendra Sharma Lali from the Congress following a complaint of indulging in anti-party activity during the elections.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
article-image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): After the declaration of poll results of the recently held municipal elections, the local Congress has begun to take action against its leaders and workers who had indulged in anti-party activities.

In this regard, party officials held a press conference here at the block party office and apprised media personnel. During this, state general secretary Narendra Patel told that prospective candidates for municipal elections had lodged a complaint with the block president against Lali for indulging in anti-party activities and demanding stern action.

Block president Dilip Gupta told that following the complaint, a letter was been sent to District and State Congress Office. Thereafter, Sharma was expelled after apprising state Congress general secretary Narendra Patel about the matter. During this, municipality president representative Inder Birla, vice-president representative Ashish Chaudhary, various councillors, party officials and workers marked their presence.

