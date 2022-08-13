Bhopal: Kamal Nath forms 8-member committee to probe dam leak

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath has formed an eight member-committee to probe leakage from under- construction Karam dam in Dhar district and assess other situations arising from the leak.

The committee members will shortly visit the incident site and meet affected families. It will also gather information regarding irregularities committed in dam construction and prepare a comprehensive report. This report will be handed over to Kamal Nath.

State Congress general secretary Rajiv Singh said that probe committee comprises District President of Dhar Balmukund Singh Gautam, former ministers and sitting MLAs Umang Singhar, Surendra Singh Honey Baghel, MLA Indore Sanjay Shukla, MLA Depalpur Vishal Patel, MLA Sardarpur Pratap Greval, MLA Dharampuri Prachilal Meda and MLA Manawar Dr Hiralal Alawa.

According to the Congress party, 18 villages have been evacuated by the administration in Dhar and Khargone following leakage in the under-construction dam. The party said leakage was due to substandard construction and other irregularities.