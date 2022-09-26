Sanawad: MP Gyaneshwar Patil lays foundation stone of Nal Jal Yojana worth over Rs 2 cr

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa-Burhanpur MP Gyaneshwar Patil along with MLA Sachin Birla laid the foundation stone of infrastructure works under the Nal Jal Yojana worth Rs 2 crore 39 Lakh and also inaugurated a newly constructed building of Cooperative Society in Sanawad town of Khargone district.

According to details, Patil while addressing the event said that the Jal Jeevan Mission was introduced by the Modi-government in order to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households. MLA Birla said that the central, as well as state government, is committed to supplying safe drinking water to each household in every village of the state.

Under Nal-Jal Yojana, a huge drinking water tank, door-to-door pipeline, sump house, filter plant and boundary wall would be constructed. MP, MLA and other dignitaries also planted saplings at Amba village and discussed the issues of villagers. The MP assured the villagers that all the problems of the village would be resolved at the earliest.

During this, former MLA Hitendra Singh Solanki, District President Representative Dinesh Saad, BJP leader Jitendrasinh Chauhan, Satyam Pujara and a large number of villagers were also present.

