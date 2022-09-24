Sanawad: Pension justice march to be taken out across all districts of state on Sunday

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): District coordinator of State Teachers Association Rajendra Jain Mahavir held discussions with local MLA Sachin Birla regarding the old pension scheme. MLA Birla said that state government employees play a key role in the development of the state. The government has sensed insecurity among the state employees for post-retirement life. Hence, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been discussing with concerned officials for revival of the old pension scheme.

The association has formed a 'Pension Justice March' and a rally will be taken out across all 52 districts of the state on September 25 and a memorandum will be given to the respective DMs. Giving information, State Teachers Association block president Mayachand Mandloi said that under the Penson Justice March, state president Jagdish Yadav has been conducting regular visits to the state. He would visit Khargone on September 25 to participate in the district-level march.

He also promised to write a letter to the CM for restoration of the old pension scheme and to seek solutions to various long pending demands of the employees. Notably, several demonstrations and protests are underway across the country demanding old pension rights from the government.