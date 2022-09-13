Sanawad: 2 killed, over 20 injured as bus plunges into rivulet

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a woman, were killed and more than 20 injured after a bus moving from Khandwa to Indore fell from the bridge into a rivulet, Sanawad police said.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon between Sanawad and Dhangaon village on State Highway No 27 and at the time of the incident, about 50 to 60 passengers were on the bus.

A guest school teacher Radha Verma posted at Dhadwa Higher Secondary School in Khandwa died in the accident, while another person identified as Kailash, a resident of Roshiya village was also killed.

After the information about the accident, people, including the relatives of the passengers gathered in the hospital.

Khandwa collector Anup Kumar Singh and SP Vivek Singh who reached the spot informed that immediately after the accident, 10 ambulances and a rescue team rushed to the spot and took all the injured to Sanawad hospital. The Khandwa district hospital has been put on the alert to deal with any critical situation.

Showing alacrity the villagers took out all the injured from the bus with the help of ropes after the accident, without waiting for the rescue team

The height of the bridge is said to be about 10-foot and since the water level in the river was less, many of the passengers managed to move out of the bus themselves.

Passengers informed that the driver had tried to overtake a car moving ahead and in this attempt, he lost control over the vehicle and subsequently, the bus plunged into the rivulet.

Read Also Sanawad: Moong dal purchase restarts after MLA intervenes