Sanawad: Moong dal purchase restarts after MLA intervenes

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers have complained to MLA Sachin Birla about National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) quality controller Dharmendra Khede for considering their green gram (Moong) produce of inferior quality. Reportedly, the NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) controller stopped the purchase of green gram from the farmers when they reached the local NAFED procurement centre. This led to a dispute between farmers and controller Dharmendra and warehouse manager Bablu Chauhan.

Later, on receipt of information, MLA Birla reached the centre and after discussing the issue with the higher officials of NAFED and the Agriculture Department he ordered that the purchase of Moong Dal be restarted. The MLA directed the Agricultural Extension Officer BS Sengar to ensure the mandatory presence of an agricultural officer at the procurement centre and instructed them to grade the dal. Chouhan and Khede were also accused of allegedly recovering Rupees 30 per quintals in the name of produce grading.

Reportedly, for the past three days, farmers have waited for three days to get their daal graded. The MLA has also directed the high officials to suspend the quality controller Khede with immediate effect. A large number of farmers including BJP leaders Shyam Maheshwari, Jitendra Singh Chauhan, farmers Radheshyam Muchala, Mukesh Bhamoria were present.