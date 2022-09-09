MP: Sanawad residents demand repair of damaged roads, overbridge construction, submit memo

Representative Photo |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Vikas Sangharsh Committee on Wednesday handed over a memorandum to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding repair of damaged roads, overbridge construction and conversion of rail gauge.

Convener of the organisation Zakir Hussain Ami handed over the memorandum to the CM, MP DnyaneshwarPatil, Minister in charge Kamal Patel, MLA Sachin Birla and MLA Narayan Patel who attended the farmers' convention in Mortakka in Sanawad.

In the memorandum, it was demanded to expedite construction works of Indore Ichhapur four-lane highway, repair of a highway, urgent repair work of Mortakka bridge, construction of a new six-lane bridge over Narmada River, aqueduct bridge improvement and cementation of the aqueduct approach road, demand for construction of railway overbridge in Sanawad. As per the memorandum, the pothole-ridden Mortakka bridge on the Narmada River was built in 1952. It has passed its expiry date, Not only this heavy vehicle with 40-70 tons capacity have been passing through the bridge. There is an urgent need to repair dilapidated roads at the earliest.

Similarly, the newly built broad gauge line from Sanawad to Khandwahas been ready for local trains but no trains have been made functional on the route. In addition to that, NHAI should be instructed on the maintenance of the pothole-ridden Indore- Icchapur Highway. During this, Dr RajendraPalod, Rakesh Gehlot, LaxmikantRathi, Om Bansal, Rashid Joya, Kavindra Kala, Sukesh Jain and other residents were present.

