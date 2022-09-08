BMC deploys cranes for Ganesha idol immersion, use of boat prohibited in Bhopal

Cranes have been deployed at notified ghats for idol immersion | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): With deployment of cranes at notified ghats (water reservoirs) , Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth immersion of idols of Lord Ganesha in the state capital. BMC commissioner KVS Choudhary said, “ This time no devotee will be allowed to use boats for immersion of idols. BMC has made full arrangements for smooth and safe immersion of idols. Cranes have been deployed at notified ghats.”

In September 2019, 11 devotees died after boats capsized at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal. Sensing the gravity of the situation after this boat tragedy, administration has made arrangements. No devotee will be allowed to immerse idols with boats.

The Ganesh chaturthi celebrations were subdued for the last two years due to the corona pandemic and the resultant curbs. However, this year a number of idols have been installed across the city and they will all be taken for immersions at notified ghats like Khatlapura, Ranikamlapati ghat, and Prempura Ghat. Besides, there are other ponds like Shahpura Lake and others where devotees go for the immersion of Ganesha idol. For huge idols, cranes have been deployed at Khatlapura, Prempura and Ranikamlapati ghats.

However, Hindu Utsav Samti (HUS) had also demanded repair of damaged roads and undisrupted electricity supply. Procession will be taken out for immersion so there must be proper repair of roads which have been damaged due to heavy rains in most of the pockets of the state capital, they said.