MP Watchmen Killing: Khajuri Sadak police to bring teen 'serial killer' to Bhopal for investigation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Serial killer caught in Bhopal after killing a security guard in Khajuri Sadak area, by the Sagar police on September 2nd, the Bhopal police is going to bring the accused to Bhopal for the investigations of the murder case, said the police on Thursday.

The Sagar police had presented the accused to the Court where the Court sent the accused on 14 days judicial remand.

The Sagar police on September 2nd morning arrested a man who had allegedly killed three security guards in Sagar city of the state and another in Bhopal.

The police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra told Free Press that the accused, identified as "Shiv Prasad", was arrested early on September 2nd morning, on the basis of the location of a mobile phone that he had picked up from a victim in Sagar.

The accused killed Sonu Verma (23) working as a security guard in a marble shop by hitting him with a marble pillar in the Khajuri area here on Thursday night (September 1st).

The TI added that the police are going to file an application into the Bhopal Court to bring the accused to Bhopal to conduct the murder inquiry of Sonu Verma.

Read Also Watchman Serial Killings: Teen killer wanted to sell farmland to start a business