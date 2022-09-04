Bhopal: Serial killer wanted to sell farm land to start a business

Shivprasad Dhurve |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The killer of four security guards in Sagar and in Bhopal had a quarrel with his parents to sell their three acres of land to established business, said sources on Saturday.

Police on Friday had arrested a 19-year-old serial killer who allegedly bludgeoned four security guards to death and was driven by an urge to become famous. The teenager, identified as Shivprasad Dhurve from his Aadhaar card, targeted sleeping security guards and killed three of them in Sagar district and fourth one in Bhopal.

The father of the accused, Arjunveer Dhurve, told media that he was having four children, two sons and two daughters. The accused is the youngest in the family. His two daughters are married and both the brothers are unmarried. The family owns three acres of land, which is the family's main source of income.

“After Rakshabandhan festival, Shivprasad mounted pressure on us to sell a part of land. He wanted to establish a general store in the village,” Arjunveer Dhurve added.

He added that Shivprasad was having a laptop in which he used to see films. He disliked farming and did not assist the family in any manner.

During the corona lockdown, he had come home from Gujarat by cycle.

Shivprasad had a dispute with his father over selling land and asked mother for money. The mother gave him Rs 2,000. After that, he left the village. On Friday when the police came to his house, the family came to know that he was arrested in serial killings.