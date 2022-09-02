Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh tourism policy practical, comprehensive, say Bihar government officials

Bhopal: A delegation of Bihar state government officials on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that Madhya Pradesh's Film Tourism Policy 2020 was practical and comprehensive.

Shukla was interacting with delegation of Bihar state government officials here on Friday. Director, Art, Culture and Youth Department, Government of Bihar, Deepak Anand (IAS 2007) led by Consultant Anadi Shankar inquired about tourism policy.

Additional Managing Director, Tourism Board, Vivek Shrotriya, gave a presentation on Film Tourism Policy 2020. Deputy Director (Finance) Virendra Khandelwal gave information about finance available and grant application evaluation process.

The film policy is being prepared by the Art, Culture and Youth Department of Bihar Government, Bihar State Film Production. The team is in Bhopal to study the formulation and implementation of the film policy made in Madhya Pradesh.

Sir,

Heartfelt thanks for cordial welcome and facilitation. Will look forward to further support and guidance in developing film policy for Bihar. Above all, the way your organisation (MP Film Board) is being managed is commendable and beyond our expectation. Truly speaking, the system in place is very open and transparent. Seems like a benchmark for other states as well. You have a wonderful team of experts with a greater understanding and coordination. We will look forward to welcoming you in Bihar. Thanks once again and all the best for future endeavours.

- Bihar team