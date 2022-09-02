Bihar shocker: Bride-to-be goes to hospital for ear treatment, loses hand, marriage called off

Bihar: Bride-to-be goes to hospital for ear treatment, loses hand, marriage called off | Ravi Ranjan on Twitter

In Bihar, in a big case of negligence by a nurse has come to the fore in Mahaveer Arogya Sansthan, Kankarbagh, Patna. Due to the carelessness of the nurse, Rekha Kumari, a resident of Sheohar, not only lost her hand, but her marriage, which was to be held in November is also called off.

On July 11, Rekha, who came for an ear operation, was given an injection in the artery instead of a vein, due to which Rekha's hand slowly started turning green and she began to lose control of the hand. Rekha complained about the discomfort and pain in the hand immediately after, but the doctors and nurses on duty at that time did not pay any attention and instead threatened to remove her from the hospital.

“बिहार की बेटी रेखा को इंसाफ़ चाहिए”



कान का इलाज कराने गयी थी,अस्पताल की लापरवाही से हाथ कटवाना पड़ा, शादी भी टूटी। थाना ने FIR भी दर्ज करने से मना कर दिया।



वीडियो शिवहर के 20 साल की रेखा की है। जो कान का इलाज करवाने पटना के महावीर आरोग्य संस्थान गई थी। 1/4 pic.twitter.com/QbjzmIKc5j — Ravi Ranjan (@RaviRanjanIn) September 1, 2022

At the same time, after this incident, when the family members went to the Kankarbagh police station to register an FIR, it was refused and till now the FIR has not been registered in the police station.

He advocate Rupam was quoted in some media reports saying, "after taking this matter to court, Rekha's family is facing a lot of pressure from the hospital management to settle the matter outside court. We demand a government job for Rekha. This is an incident of medical negligence. When the family members raised an alarm after the colour change, the doctors did not visit. Due to medical negligence, the patient's life was endangered. Her hand amputation saved her life. For this, action should be taken against the culprits and the patient should get proper compensation, and I am sure that she will definitely win in the court."