Sanawad: MLA seeks Rs 5 crore for mandi development

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Sachin Birla held a discussion with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the upgradation and expansion of the Mirchi Mandi located in Baidia village of Segaon tehsil of Khargone district. Similarly, Birla also held detailed discussions with state minister of farmer welfare and agricultural development, Kamal Patel.

Birla along with a delegation of Mirchi Mandi Association held a discussion with Patel at his residence in Bhopal and also handed over a letter over issues of the Mirchi Mandi. The MLA sought cabinet nod for sanction of Rs 5 crore for the development and upgradation of the mandi. He added that the mandi lacks basic facilities for traders and said that the government is losing around Rs 50 crore per annum revenue due to the non-expansion of the mandi. In the letter, demands such as reduction of Mandi tax from 1.5% to 1%, installation of CCTV & check post, issuance of licences to small and medium traders, increasing the number of employees at the Mandi, appointment of Mandi Secretary and staff for smooth functioning of the market and other such demands were made.

The CM and the agriculture minister have assured early sanction of the requested money. President of the Mirchi Mandi Association Samrath Jawra, Birju Verma, Dinesh Patwaria, Shriram Verma, Golu Tanwar and other members were also present.

Read Also Sanawad: MP Gyaneshwar Patil lays foundation stone of Nal Jal Yojana worth over Rs 2 cr