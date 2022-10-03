Sanawad: MLA Sachin Birla meets NVDA minister, urges to speed up developmental works 

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad MLA Sachin Birla on Sunday held a detailed meeting with NVDA (Narmada Valley Development Authority) minister, Bharat Singh Kushwaha and urged him to speed up developmental works under Binjalwada Lift Project and Amba-Rodia Lift Project.

Further, the MLA said that Binjalwada Lift Project is the lifeline of the area. Due to indefinite delay in the project, farmers of the area have been facing great difficulties for the last several years. The crops are drying up due to lack of irrigation water and there is a serious problem of drinking water in the villages of the area. The construction work of the pump house under the project has also been halted for a long time now.

Due to the slow pace of the project, farmers are agitated. Similarly, the MLA also urged NVDA minister Kushwaha to speed up the work of connecting village Julwania under Sanawad tehsil under Amba-Rhodia Lift Irrigation Project of Indira Sagar Project which is being carried out with inordinate delay. Due to which, farmers of the area have been facing an acute agrarian crisis due to lack of water for irrigation. Minister Kushwaha assured to speed up all development projects (Binjalwada Lift Project and Amba-Rodia Lift Project) in a transparent manner.