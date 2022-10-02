Sanawad: CM to soon perform Bhoomi pujan of Katkut lift irrigation project, says Sachin Birla

MLA Sachin Birla |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla while discussing the much-awaited lift irrigation project proposed at Katkut village, Sanawad at a press meet said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will soon perform Bhoomi Pujan of the project. The MLA said that he had a detailed discussion about the project with the CM in Bhopal on Thursday. During this, Chouhan assured that he will soon come to Katkut to perform the bhoomi pujan of the said project which will cost around Rs 2,800 crore.

The MLA informed that through this project, 44 villages of Katkut area, one from Omkareshwar Irrigation Project along with 11 villages of Maheshwar area from Balwara, Micro Irrigation Project will get benefits like adequate drinking water.

Apart from this, villages Moira, Dudhapura and Bhitkheda have also been connected to this project on the demand of the residents of Katkut area. The MLA has also urged the residents to inform him if any village is left out.

Villages which will get the irrigation project benefit included Katukut, Barkheda, Ranjana, Sorthi Barul, Sapat, Beklya, and others.

