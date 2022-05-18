Sanawad: MLA performs bhoomi pujan of Rs 4.10 cr retrofitting Nal-Jal Yojana

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla on Tuesday performed Bhoomi Pujan of Retrofitting Nal-Jal Yojana under the Jal Jeevan Yojana of the Central Government worth Rs 4.10 crore.

The MLA informed that under this scheme two drinking water tanks would be constructed in Baidia and a pipeline would be laid to supply drinking water to each house.

He added, that one tank with a capacity of 2.5 lakh litres will be constructed near Dussehra ground on Khargone road and another tank with a capacity of 2L litres will be constructed near the Panchayat well on Dudgaon road.

Also, pipelines will be laid in each ward of Baidia and taps will be installed. This scheme will meet the drinking water requirements of Baidia for the next 30 years.

Bhupendra Singh, director of construction agency Sati Agya Infratech Pvt Ltd said that the construction of both drinking water tanks and laying of pipelines is being done under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Central Government. The construction of both tanks will be completed in six months.

BJP leaders Dilip Patel, Pushpendra Singh Panwar, Suresh Solanki, Narendra Gavshinde, Sanjay Pathak, last Chauhan, Mallu Pathak, Kadwaji Up Sarpanch, Devram Karma etc. were present.

