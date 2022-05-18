Bhopal: CM Chouhan to undertake natural farming from this year, says it’s 21st century’s farming

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Emphasising on the need of promoting natural farming, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced here on Wednesday that he himself would undertake the farming in 5 acre of agricultural land from Kharif season this year.

He was addressing farmers virtually, who are taking part in ‘farmers training programme’ based on natural farming at Nasrullaganj in Sehore district.

Natural Farming is a chemical-free alias traditional farming methods. It is considered as an agroecology based diversified farming system which integrates crops, trees and livestock with functional biodiversity, says NITI Aayog’s report.

“Natural farming is the farming of the 21st century. Natural farming means moving from a chemistry laboratory to a nature’s laboratory”, said the CM addressing the farmers.

Making an appeal to farmers to undertake natural farming at least in half of their agriculture field, Chouhan sought to allay the apprehensions among the farmers that natural farming reduces the agricultural yield.

He said, “I am pleased to inform you that natural farming doesn’t reduce the yield whether it’s wheat, paddy, fruits or vegetables. These are free of chemicals and full of nutritious elements. Taste is also different.”

He said, “Natural farming also means a zero budget farming, less input cost and more profit (for farmers). It also enhances fertility of the soil and requires less water. Chemical fertilisers do result in an increase in the amount of the produce but when a farmer starts repaying loans he has nothing left with him. Most of the money spent on farming is spent on fertilisers and pesticides.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:48 AM IST