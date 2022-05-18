Bhopal: Hit-and-run case reports in city; speedy car hits woman sleeping on footpath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A hit-and-run case was reported in Chuna Bhatti locality of the city on Wednesday early morning where a speedy SUV car hit a woman sleeping with her family on the footpath, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Dinesh Koshal told Free Press that the woman was sleeping along with her family members on the footpath in front of a private hospital. Around 12:15 am on wednesday, the driver of the vehicle lost his control and hit her where as her husband and son made a narrow escape.

According to reports, the driver was in an inebriated state. Soon after the incident, the driver of the car escaped from the spot.

The victim was immediately admitted to a private hospital and she was undergoing treatment.

The police registered a case and started the investigations into the matter.

