Sanawad: MLA Birla performs bhoomi pujan for construction of community building

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla laid the foundation stone for the construction of the community hall for Malakar, Rathore and Muslim community members here at Kanapur village of Barwah tehsil of Khargone district on Wednesday.

Birla announced that he would provide Rs 5 lakh each for the construction of the community building for the Muslim as well as Malakar communities. Upon arrival of MLA Birla in the village, locals accorded him a warm welcome and youth philanthropist Asif Shah performed the ritual of weighing MLA in Laddoos. A large number of public representatives and villagers were present during the event.