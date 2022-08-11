Indore: Heavens break lose over city, Over 5” rain recorded in 36 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued to wreak havoc in the city on Wednesday night, throwing life completely out of gear in the low-lying areas.

As many as 128.4 mm (5.05 inches) rainfall was recorded by the weather station of the Regional Meteorological Department at the city airport in 36 hours, that is from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 pm Wednesday. Similarly, as much as 151 mm (5.94 inches) rainfall was recorded by the pollution monitoring station at Regal Square during the same period.

Meanwhile, the weatherman predict heavy thunderstorms on August 11, as well.

Heavy rainfall had started on Tuesday night and continued till late on Wednesday night. The break in rainfall on Wednesday evening gave slight relief to people who were busy in draining out the rainwater, but the rain started again on Wednesday evening, giving them another sleepless night.

When people woke up on Wednesday morning, the roads of their colonies were inundated by rainwater. The worst-affected were the low-lying areas of the city where rainwater had entered homes and many ground-floor residents had to spend their nights on the first floor, or in relatives’ houses till the water level decreased.

Many parents did not let their wards to go to school as dark clouds indicated heavy showers in the day ahead. The premonition proved correct as rain continued to lash the city throughout the day. Children who did go to schools returned home soaking wet.

Roads submerged, traffic in snarls

Driving on city roads which were submerged in water remained the most difficult task for commuters. Traffic snarls compounded their woes. The BRTS near Indira Statue and other areas were also submerged and gave a trying time to commuters. The traffic flow compared to a normal day was thin, but jams still occurred on many roads due to waterlogging. It was difficult to drive on the roads, which had potholes filled with rainwater and it was difficult to anticipate how deep the pit was.

The situation also turned worse at the Bypass as waterlogging affected traffic near the Mangliya Toll Plaza.

Business at all the busy markets was affected due to the rain. To begin with, people did not go out for shopping on Wednesday and those who did go could not snake their way out of water-logged markets to go back home.

Over 31 inches rainfall, so far

The Met department recorded about 5 inches rainfall since Tuesday morning till Wednesday evening. The total rainfall recorded this monsoon, so far, is about 799.5 mm (31.4 inches)

The Kahn and nullahs in spate

The Kahn and most of the nullahs were in spate on Wednesday due to the rain. The water in the Kahn was flowing a few metres down the Krishnapura Bridge. Most of the slum-dwellers living near the river had to move to safer places. Teams of IMC are keeping vigil in the slums to deal with any emergency.

Yeshwant Sagar gates opened, Sirpur Lake water overflows

Three gates of Yeshwant Sagar were opened as it started overflowing due to heavy rain on Wednesday morning. Most ponds in the city were already filled to capacity because of above average rainfall this season, so far. While, the capacity of Yeshwant Sagar Lake is 19 feet, the water level reached 19.5 feet. Three of its gates were opened and water was released for more than six hours on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, water was overflowing from the channels of Sirpur Lake which caused waterlogging in the nearby areas.

Water level in city lakes

Lake Current water level Capacity

Yeshwant Sagar 19.3 ft 19 ft

Badi Bilawali 29.1 ft 34 ft

Bada Sirpur 17.8 ft 16 ft

Chhota Sirpur 15.7 ft 14 ft

Limbodi 14 ft 16 ft

Pipliyapala 22 ft 22 ft