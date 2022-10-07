Sanawad: Bike thief held with stolen vehicle; Police recover 7 more bikes

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A bike thief was nabbed while on his way to sell stolen vehicles in Sanawad on Thursday. Police have also recovered a total of 7 motorcycles worth over Rs 2 lakh from his possession.

As per reports, Sanawad police received a tip-off that a motorcycle thief riding on a stolen motorcycle was going to Badwah in order to sell the vehicle. Acting on a tip-off, the suspect was arrested near Punarwas Road while riding a stolen motorcycle.

During investigation, the police found that the motorcycle was stolen from Gate no 1 of Sanawad Hospital on October 1. He also accepted stealing other bikes from near the hospital area. A case has been registered against him at the Sanawad police station. The arrested was identified as Ajay Hukumchand Jadhav.

He was produced in the court and sent to police remand. The police said interrogation of the arrested person led to the recovery of 7 stolen two-wheelers. Police have also seized as many as seven motorcycles worth over Rs 2.5 lakh from the possession of the accused.

Police station in-charge MR Romade said that the other associates of the accused are at large. A manhunt has been launched to nab them and produce them before court as early as possible. A drive has been launched to curb the spurt in vehicle theft cases and further action under the drive would continue.