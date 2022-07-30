e-Paper Get App

Sajjan Singh elected Neemuch district panchayat president

On the other hand, the three top leaders of the BJP Neemuch MLA Dilip Parihar, Manasa MLA Madhav Maru and Jawad MLA Omprakash Saklecha did not agree on any name for the post.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:31 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party's Sajjan Singh Chauhan has been elected district panchayat president unopposed in Neemuch. Reportedly, Congress did not have the strength to get its member elected as the president. On the other hand, the three top leaders of the BJP Neemuch MLA Dilip Parihar, Manasa MLA Madhav Maru and Jawad MLA Omprakash Saklecha did not agree on any name for the post.

Thus Sajjan Singh was accepted as the compromise candidate by all and he was duly announced as district panchayat president. Out of 10 Wards of the district panchayat, five were occupied by BJP and Congress had won in three wards.

There was an atmosphere of celebration among the BJP workers. District president Pawan Patidar increased his political weight by the success of Sajjan Singh. Although his name was suggested by Neemuch MLA Dilip Parihar, Manasa MLA Madhav Maru and Jawad MLA Omprakash Saklecha, all the procedure was completed under the guidance of the BJP organisation.

