Neemuch: 3,476 kg poppy straw seized from a truck, one arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Neemuch, intercepted a truck at Ochhari Toll Naka, Nimbaheda - Chittorgarh road, District- Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) and seized 174 sacks of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) weighing 3,476 kg on Thursday.

After receiving intelligence that a truck having Registration No. of West Bengal would be carrying a huge quantity of Poppy Straw, teams of officers from CBN Neemuch were formed and dispatched on July 28.

Subsequently, the truck was intercepted at Ochhari toll naka by the CBN team. It was carrying a cargo of fertiliser bags to conceal poppy straw. The vehicle was thoroughly searched and a total of 174 sacks of Poppy Straw weighing 3476 kg was recovered from the truck. Concentrated poppy straw straw was also recovered during this seizure. The truck along with the contraband (Doda chura) and cover cargo (fertiliser) have been seized and one person has been arrested under relevant provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

Read Also BJP bags president and vice-president posts in Neemuch