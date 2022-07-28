BJP bags president and vice-president posts in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Following the three-tier panchayat elections, the election for the post of Neemuch janpad panchayat president concluded on Thursday.

The voting process for the post of president began at 1:15 pm and lasted till 2 pm. Thereafter, the process of counting of votes began. Following this, Bharatiya Janta Party-backed candidate Sharda Bai Dhangar won the post by securing 14 votes whereas Congress-backed candidate Kailash Bai Jat secured only 11 votes.

Following the announcement of the election result, BJP supporters accorded a warm welcome to the newly elected president and also carried out a victory procession. During the voting process, members of janpad panchayat voted for the post of president and vice president of janpad panchayat. Elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure a free and fair electoral process. Heavy police and local administration officials were deployed at the voting centre.

Following the election of the president, the election of the vice-president was conducted. Four nomination papers were received for the post of vice-president - one Congress-backed candidate and three BJP-backed candidates. As soon as the voting process began, candidate Sheru along with Congress members reached the janpad office after jumping the wall as a result of which a clash erupted between BJP and Congress supporters. Officials pacified both party supporters.

Following the electoral process, BJP-backed candidate Anita Mahesh Nagda was elected as vice-president. She defeated Congress-backed candidate Prerna Bhanu Pratap Rathore and another BJP-backed candidate Anita Mahesh Nagda. The election results were announced by the presiding officer at 5 pm.