Neemuch: Man caught red-handed while selling stolen bike

NEEMUCH (Madhya Pradesh): A Bajaj Platina motorcycle no MP09 MR 9629 was recovered by the Neemuch Cantt. police team. According to the information a man was trying to sell the motorcycle at Dusshera Maidan Parag Hotel. On being informed the police team reached the spot. On seeing the police the man tried to escape but he was caught.

On being asked he said his name is Gopal and his father's name is Bherulal Nayak. He is 35 years old and is a resident of district Pratapgarh Rajasthan. The bike was confiscated. The accused stated that the motorcycle was stolen 5 months back from Billod of Mandsaur district.

The confiscation took place under the guidance of the superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma, additional superintendent of police Sunder Singh Kanesh and city superintendent of police Phul Singh Paraste. The team was led by police station in-charge Neemuch Cantt RajendraNarwaria.