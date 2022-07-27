Bhopal: NRIs, foreigners among winners of MP Rashtriya Hindi Bhasha Samman

Representational Pic | FPJ

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

The Madhya Pradesh Government has announced the Rashtriya Hindi Bhasha Sammans for the years 2019 and 2020. The government had instituted five national awards for contribution to the development of the Hindi language in 2015. Each award carries a cash component of Rs one lakh.

The awardees have been announced by the state department of culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh for invaluable contribution in various fields of development of Hindi The winners are: National Information Technology Award: Jaideep Karnik, Delhi (2019) and Ritam , New Delhi (2020); National Nirmal Verma Award: Dr. Krishna Kumar, Birmingham (2019) and Rohit Kumar Happy, New Zealand (2020). National Father Camille

Bulcke Award: Dr. Birsen Jagasingh, Mauritius (2019), Prof. Hidiki Ishika, Tokyo (2020).

National Gunakar Mule Award: Padyakar Dhananjay Saraf, Bhopal 2019) and Dr. Santosh Choubey (2020), National Hindi Sewa Award: Dr. Sheela Kumari, Trivandrum (2019), Sudhir Mota, Bhopal (2020).

The awards will be presented at a function to be organised on Hindi Diwas on September 14. Archana Panuli, Denmark, who was awarded the National Nirmal Verma Award for the year 2018 and Ani Manto, who was awarded the National Father Camille Bulcke Award for the year 2018, are also being invited to the function as both of them could not join the

felicitation ceremony.

