e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: NRIs, foreigners among winners of MP Rashtriya Hindi Bhasha Samman

Felicitation ceremony on Hindi Diwas

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic | FPJ

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

The Madhya Pradesh Government has announced the Rashtriya Hindi Bhasha Sammans for the years 2019 and 2020. The government had instituted five national awards for contribution to the development of the Hindi language in 2015. Each award carries a cash component of Rs one lakh. 

The awardees have been announced by the state department of culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh for invaluable contribution in various fields of development of Hindi The winners are:  National Information Technology Award: Jaideep Karnik, Delhi (2019) and  Ritam , New Delhi (2020);  National Nirmal Verma Award: Dr. Krishna Kumar, Birmingham (2019) and Rohit Kumar Happy, New Zealand (2020). National Father Camille

Bulcke Award: Dr. Birsen Jagasingh, Mauritius (2019), Prof. Hidiki Ishika, Tokyo (2020).

National Gunakar Mule Award:  Padyakar Dhananjay Saraf, Bhopal 2019) and  Dr. Santosh Choubey (2020),  National Hindi Sewa Award: Dr. Sheela Kumari, Trivandrum (2019), Sudhir Mota, Bhopal (2020). 

The awards will be presented at a function to be organised on Hindi Diwas on  September 14.  Archana Panuli, Denmark, who was awarded the National Nirmal Verma Award for the year 2018 and Ani Manto, who was awarded the National Father Camille Bulcke  Award for the year 2018, are also being invited to the function as both of them could not join the

felicitation ceremony.

Read Also
Indore: Seminar at RRCAT to promote Hindi in scientific field
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: NRIs, foreigners among winners of MP Rashtriya Hindi Bhasha Samman

RECENT STORIES

'Rohit bhai wifi connect karna hi bhul gaye': India spinner makes hilarious reaction during live...

'Rohit bhai wifi connect karna hi bhul gaye': India spinner makes hilarious reaction during live...

Maharashtra Govt appoints retired IAS Radhyesham Mopalwar as director general of war room for...

Maharashtra Govt appoints retired IAS Radhyesham Mopalwar as director general of war room for...

'No impact on our operations': SpiceJet after DGCA orders to operate only 50% of its flights for 8...

'No impact on our operations': SpiceJet after DGCA orders to operate only 50% of its flights for 8...

Mumbai updates: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest

Mumbai updates: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest

'It's a chemical tragedy': Botad SP after 30 die drinking spurious liquor in 10 districts of Gujarat...

'It's a chemical tragedy': Botad SP after 30 die drinking spurious liquor in 10 districts of Gujarat...