Indore: Seminar at RRCAT to promote Hindi in scientific field

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) organised a one-day scientific seminar on ‘Development of excellent, indigenous and relevant technology for self-reliant India’ on Tuesday, with the objective of promoting Hindi in scientific and technical fields.

In this seminar, scientists and engineers presented their research work on Accelerator Techniques and Uses, Laser Techniques and Uses, Nuclear Energy Technology, Radiation Technology, and Technology for Prevention of COVID Epidemic.

In this seminar, various institutes of the Department of Atomic Energy, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology, Plasma Research Institute, Gandhinagar, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, Electronics Corporation of India Limited Hyderabad, Center for Changed Energy Cyclotron, Kolkata, RRsite, Rawatbhata, Nuclear Power took part, and sixteen research papers were presented in Hindi in the above subjects.

The program was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Guest Prof. Rakesh Saxena, Director, SGSITS. On this occasion, Rakesh Saxena suggested starting Hindi scientific journals for the spread of Hindi in the world of science.