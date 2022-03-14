Sailana: Four arrested for stealing tractor-trolleys

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Sailana police have arrested four persons, including a minor and a buyer in connection with two different cases of tractor-trolley theft that took place here in Sailana village of Ratlam district recently.

Ratlam Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari informed that those who were arrested include Anand Singh Panwar, 22, a resident of Akhya Umaheda village, his 18-year-old partner Babu alias Mahendra Singh Devada, a resident of Dewali village and one 16-year-old minor. Police also arrested buyer Deepak alias Gopal Dhakad, 25, a resident of Badwan village under Afzalpur police station of district Mandsaur.

SP Tiwari said that the accused trio who is working with a catering contractor used to steal tractor-trolleys and sell them to a buyer living in Badwan village of Mandsaur district.

The officer said that on the intervening night of January 19 and 20, the trio took away the tractor (MP-43/AC-8336) parked outside the house of Jagdish Patidar, a resident of Dhamnod village. Following this, on the intervening night of March 6 and 7, some unidentified thieves took the tractor-trolley (MP-43/AB-6551) parked in a shed of Ramchandra Gurjar in Badi Sarwan village on Sailana bypass.

After two back to back incidents, a special team was formed which was successful in nabbing the quartet with a tractor-trolley.

Talking about their modus operandi, SP Tiwari said Anand used to come to his aunt's house in Divel village. Here he came in contact with Babu alias Mahendra Singh and one minor. After this, all three started doing catering work on a daily wage basis. Greed for more money landed them in the world of crime.

The accused first stole the tractor from Dhamnod and sold it to Deepak for Rs 40,000. Followed by this, they stole the tractor-trolley from the farm and sold it. After selling the tractor, they divided the money among themselves.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:40 AM IST