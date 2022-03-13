Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan declares 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie tax-free in the state on Sunday.

Chouhan made the above announcement through a tweet. He wrote on twitter, “Movie, The Kashmir Files is a heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s. This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it a tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh.”

Earlier, the Haryana government on Friday declared the movie tax-free and the Gujarat government announced it tax-free on Sunday too.

Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty starrer movie was released on March 11. It is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and it revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 04:54 PM IST