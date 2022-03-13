Bhopal: No permission to organise demonstration; employees association remove tents from Kaliyasot dam ground

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The additional commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar has said that the permission to organise the program has been cancelled and the organisers were informed in this regard.

Atulkar also said that police did not detain or arrest any of the government employees in any of the police stations of the capital city. He made the above remark while talking to Free Press on Sunday.

According to sources, the government employees’ associations had called the demonstration at Kaliyasot dam ground to protest against the state government’s decision for not resuming the old pension scheme for government employees.

Atukar also said that the police were not involved in removing tents from the dam ground. The organisers were removing the tents on their own as the permission was cancelled.

He further said that the organisations would be going to handover a memorandum of their demands to the district officials at every district headquarters.

Earlier on March 9, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda announced “There is no consideration of the old pension scheme. We are looking into the present pension scheme itself and trying to find out how we can make it better.”

Notably, after the Rajasthan Government announced reinstatement of the old pension scheme, the government employees’ associations of Madhya Pradesh have intensified their demand for it. The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday also announced plans to resume the scheme.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:51 PM IST