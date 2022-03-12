Bhopal: ‘Politicians do comedy better than professional comedians’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Balraj Syal, a well-known comedian from Punjab, said that the system did not support comedians. “There are a couple of thousand tigers in the country and everyone talks of protecting them. We comedians are just about 200 in number but we do not get the system's support,” he added.

Syal was interacting with media persons at a city hotel on Saturday. He was in Bhopal for the launch of an event management company, The Stars India.

He said comedians should be allowed to say what they want to. “We do not belong to any party, we are not followers of any leader. In fact, if we are allowed to talk freely, it will make the politicians better,” he said. Taking a dig at politicians, he said, “Politicians do comedy better than professional comedians.”

He, however, said that the comedians, too, should take care not to hurt religious feelings. Syal expressed happiness over former comedian Bhagwant Singh Mann taking over as chief minister of Punjab.

Founder of the management company, Shivangi Pandey, said that initially the company would focus on Madhya Pradesh. Thereafter, the services will be expanded to central India. Its board of directors are Aditya Sahu, Ankit Sharma and Leonard Henry. The team also includes domain experts in areas like hospitality, event and artiste curation and content production.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:58 PM IST