Bhopal: Manzar Bhopali posts pictures of his farm house with open gates, asks Munawwar Rana to leave UP to honour his words

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Noted Urdu poet from Bhopal Manzar Bhopali has reminded another noted Urdu Poet Munawwar Rana of his words that he would leave Uttar Pradesh is chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath became CM again.

Manzar has also posted two photographs of his farm house on his Facebook page- one of the photos shows the farm house with open gates and another shows a house inside. He has invited Rana to stay at his farm house in Bhopal.

Manzar has written addressing Munawwar Rana, “Guzarish! Munawwar Bhai ghar hazir hai. Uttar Pradesh me Bhajpa ki sarkar ban gayi. Munnwar Rana ne kaha tha agar aisa hua to Uttar Pradesh chhod denge. Maine Bhopal me unke liye apne farm house par ek ghar taiyar karaya hai. Agar wo Madhya Pradesh aana chahte hain to Bhopal unki seva ke liye taiyar hai. (A request! Munnwar Bhai I offer my house. Uttar Pradesh has BJP government again. Munawwar Rana had said if this happened he would leave UP. I have got a house constructed for him at my farm house premises. If he wishes to come to Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal will serve him).”

Besides this satirical comment the Bhopal Urdu poet has a word of advice too for Munnawar Rana- Speak less and love all.

Home minister Narottam Mishra too has joined Manzar Bhopal but advising the UP poet not to leave the state as, he says, UP has Ramrajya under leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

