Sailana: 28 beneficiaries receive putta after decades

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): On the birth anniversary of social activist Birsa Munda, about 28 beneficiaries received the proprietary rights of their land after seven decades during the patta distribution ceremony. The beneficiaries include residents from the scheduled cast (SC) dominated area in ward no1, Banswara Road.

According to information, the distribution was completed under the guidance of MP Guman Singh Damor and former MLA Sangeeta Vijay Charel. Notably, this SC-dominant area has been recently added in Sailana Nagar panchayat.

Addressing the programme, MP Damor said that, BJP is always ready to serve for the development of people, even when they were not nominated by the people in the civic elections. He added, the party’s government has done many commendable works in the field of housing, education and others.

District panchayat president Lalabai, district president Kailashibai Charel and others were also present. Guests were welcomed by Govardhanlal Parihar, Lalu Parmar and Ranchod Veriya. On receiving the proprietary rights of their land, beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the BJP leaders. Now they can construct their new homes.

