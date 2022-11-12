MP: Sailana City Council members sworn in

FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected members of Sailana City Council was organised on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary celebrations of former minister late Prabhudayal Gehlot.

Jhabua MLA and former union minister Kantilal Bhuriya, Sailana MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot, Petalawad MLA Wal Singh Maida, Thandla MLA Veer Singh Bhuriya attended the event as chief guests. Addressing the event, Gehlot said that the ruling BJP government is shattering dreams of citizens and slowly killing democracy.

Congress has foiled all attempts of the BJP of manipulating citizens in the recent municipal elections and managed to get nine of its candidates elected as councillors as well as bag the president post. Sailana Municipal Council has done good works in the past years on all fronts including garbage collection, water supply, sanitation system, electricity system and continue to do so in future as well.

Newly elected president Chetanya Shukla vowed to bring change and development along with making Sailana a clean and litter-free town. MLA Gehlot administered oath to the newly elected president, vice- president and councillors of the civic body.

All newly elected members accorded a warm welcome to guests at the event and also conducted Kanya Pooja. Brajesh Chowdhary conducted the event while block president (senior councillor) Jagdish Patidar proposed a vote of thanks.