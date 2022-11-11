Sailana: 89th birth anniv of Cong minister celebrated

FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): The 89th birth anniversary of former Congress minister, Late Prabhudayal Gehlot was celebrated with zeal by the party members. On this occasion, his family members including MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot, Honey Gehlot and others paid floral tributes to Prabhudayal’s life-size idol, established in front of the tehsil office. After that, the celebration was conducted at the local Jain dharamshala. Here, all the Congressmen sworn to work for the people like Prabhudayal did. A Diwali get together was also organised along with the celebratory programme.

Addressing the event, Sailana MLA Harshvijay Gehlot said that Late Prabhudayal Gehlot has made exemplary contribution for the development of the area, which cannot be forgotten. During his tenure, remarkable work has been done in the field of development of roads, electricity, education, health and irrigation. On the other hand, former minister and Rau MLA Jitu Patwari said that, the current government of Madhya Pradesh claims that they have sufficient amount of fertiliser to provide it to farmers, still farmers are complaining. He added, unlike Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prabhudayal always was the first one to help farmers. Former MLA Laxmi Devi Kharadi, former Mandi president Shekhar Gehlot, Yusuf Kadapa and others were also present.