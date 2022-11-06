Ratlam: Sailana Patwari caught on video taking bribe, suspended

e-Paper Get App
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam district collector Narendra Suryawanshi has ordered the suspension of a patwari of the Revenue Department after a video went viral on social media in which the official could be seen taking a bribe from a man.

The video shows Rajesh Soni, Patwari posted at Halka no 16 and 21, Sailana town, Ratlam district, taking money from a man for clearance of some files.

In the suspension order, it was mentioned that the accused Patwari demanded a bribe from a man for making a correction in the revenue record pertaining to his agricultural land in Sarwan. It was alleged that the Patwari demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 for the clearance of the files.

