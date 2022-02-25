Russia-Ukraine War: Barwani parents tense about children's safety in war zone

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of eight students of Barwani district who are stranded in Ukraine are a worried lot ever since news of Russian troops advancing towards Kyiv has hit the headlines.

These eight students are from Sendhwa, Anjad, Rahgun and Sajwani village of Barwani district and are doing their MBBS there.

The anxiety of the worried family members is increasing with the situation in Ukraine moving from bad to worse with every passing hour, so much so, that they are not able to sleep at night. They are running from pillar to post seeking help from the Ministry of External Affairs and the CM Helpline but success has eluded them so far.

Thus the helpless families are now praying to God that their children come back home safely soon.

The parents hold the local universities there, responsible for the mess claiming that the universities and the colleges there are not allowing students to leave the country even after tension between the two European neighbouring countries has escalated.

Bhagwan Nirgude, a resident of Sendhwa and father of Vivek who is pursuing MBBS in Ukraine said that his son was supposed to come on February 27 as his flight ticket was confirmed, but now under such circumstances, it is impossible to get a flight.

According to Bhagwan, Vivek told them that his university had asked hostellers to stock up for at least 10 days. Many students like him were planning to return but had no such option.

Another parent, Bhagwan Parmar, who lives in Rahgun village said that his son Rahul is studying MBBS in Ujrod, Ukraine. When he called his son, he told him that the situation is getting worse here. Though his son is safe in the hostel room, we parents are worried about our kids' safety, he said. We want the government to help as soon as possible and bring back our children as earliest, Parmar said.

The family of Kiran Choyal, who is studying MBBS in Dnipro City of Ukraine told that her return ticket is confirmed for February 28, but now the flight has been cancelled. Kiran on the other hand has been calming her family assuring them that she is safe and there is no need to worry, but the family members are still worried about her wellbeing.

The plight of several students living in hostels and private apartments in many cities of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, is no different. Many kept checking their phones, watching the Twitter feed of the Indian embassy to find out if they had any chance of returning home.

Worried parents in Ratlam meet collector

Ratlam: Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, worried parents of Vaishali Rathore, 24, an MBBS student from Ratlam and stranded in Ukraine met district collector Kumar Purshottam and sought help to bring her back.

Vaishaliís father Vijay Rathore during a meeting with the district collector informed that his daughter Vaishali is in Karkyu city, which is about 45-kilometre from the border. Rathore informed that his daughter has been pursuing her MBBS in Ukraine since August last year.

Talking to her parents on phone, Vaishali informed them that although there is nothing to fear, the government here has asked students to keep necessary documents and bags ready and wait for the governmentís next order.

The Government has asked us to keep checking our e-mails and messages frequently and not to go out of the house under any circumstances. Come out only when absolutely necessary. Keep all the things you need with you, is what has been told to us, Vaishali said.

After listening to their plight, the district collector asked the family members to be patient. The collector told the family members that following the instructions of the administration there, students have been asked not to leave the house. As as soon as flights restart, they should get a visa from any nearby country and go there temporarily. From there, they can come back to the country. It is mandatory to follow the instructions of the Embassy there, the collector said. Notably, more than 46 students from Madhya Pradesh are stranded in Ukraine.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:09 PM IST