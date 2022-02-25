Bhopal: Karmchari Chayan Board releases admit cards for MPTET Exam 2022, details here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Karmchari Chayan Board has released the admit cards for the MPTET (Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) Exam 2022 on Friday. The exam will be held from March 5 in 16 cities of the state.

The examination will be conducted through online mode in two shifts regularly.

PRO of the board JP Gupta has said that the candidates can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the board.

How to download admit card

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board at peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the admit card option and redirect to another webpage.

Click on the Contractual Teacher Admit Card option that appears on the screen.

After that enter your credentials and click on the search option.

Enter your any identity document and download the admit card of MPTET Exam 2022.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:31 AM IST