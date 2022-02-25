Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government launches 'Special Scheme-22' to restore power connections

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): State government has launched 'Special Scheme-2022' to restore the electricity connection of various types of permanently disconnected high-pressure LV-2 and LV-4 category consumers, according to state government officials. The scheme is applicable for electricity connection disconnected in the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar has informed that due to Covid-19, a large number of high pressure LVs 2 Non Domestic & LV-4 category low pressure consumer connections have been disconnected in the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

This scheme will be applicable for one year from the date of coming into force. As far as provision in the plan is concerned, 25 per cent of the total outstanding amount due on the date will have to be paid before electricity connection. The balance amount will have to be paid with electricity bills every month after combining in maximum 6 equal installments.

If the consumer wants to be electricity restored under the scheme, the consumer will have to give an affidavit on stamp paper that 25 per cent of the amount will be paid in one lump sum by the consumer and after reconnection, 6 installments of the remaining amount and monthly bills will be paid within the prescribed time period. If the installments or monthly bills or both are not paid within the stipulated time period, the electricity supply can be disconnected and the consumer will also have to pay surcharge as per rules.

If a consumer wants to take electricity supply in the scheme for low contract demand (which will not be less than the minimum contract demand prescribed for the voltage concerned) or for increased contract demand, then he will have to reduce or increase the electricity supply in the new contract as per the provisions of the Code. Contract demand can be accepted. In this situation, the consumer will have to pay the supply affording charges as per the order issued by the regulatory commission.

If a disconnected high pressure, LV-2 and LV-4 category consumer transfers his unit to any other person or company during the plan period, then the above facilities will be given to the new consumer for supplying electricity, provided that there is consent of the former consumer and an undertaking has been given by the new and former consumer to bear the above liability. They will have to execute the contract for the new combination as per the rules of the company. Consumers will get the benefit of the scheme only once in the plan period.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:34 AM IST