e-Paper Get App

RTO Imbroglio; Clerk’s tout-agent clash exposes state of affairs

Agent was manhandled by touts, no FIR lodged

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 01:08 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of the Regional Transport Officer of not allowing agents and touts on the office premises were exposed when an agent and touts clashed with each other. The tout and his aides manhandled the agent who was saved by the local cops. However, no police complaint was lodged by any of them after the incident.

According to sources, some touts manhandled an agent in office on Tuesday evening allegedly for misbehaving with a clerk. “The agent had exchanged heated words with the clerk of the licence section for not getting a licence that was pending from March. Later, the touts of the clerk intervened and manhandled the agent,” sources said.

However, clerk Ankit Chintaman said the agent was misbehaving, after which they pacified him.

“The agent was misbehaving to get a licence. It was not a serious issue as I pacified him after which he apologised for his wrong behaviour. We’re issuing licences immediately after taking trials and there’s no such pendency,” Chintaman said.

Meanwhile, ARTO Hridyesh Yadav said that he had not got any information about any dispute and he would see to it whether any action needed to be taken.

We asked clerk to lodge FIR: RTO

‘I learnt about some dispute between a clerk and an agent. We’ve asked the staff to lodge an FIR against those who misbehaved. I’ll see to the matter and appropriate action will be taken’

— RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi

Read Also
Indore: Woman boards wrong train, attempts to jump off coach
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreRTO Imbroglio; Clerk’s tout-agent clash exposes state of affairs

RECENT STORIES

Indian-origin doctor in Scotland jailed for sexual assault

Indian-origin doctor in Scotland jailed for sexual assault

Massive fire breaks out at PNP theatre in Alibaug area

Massive fire breaks out at PNP theatre in Alibaug area

Mumbai: BMC plans to cool down temps at Marol with urban forest

Mumbai: BMC plans to cool down temps at Marol with urban forest

5G roll out by July end, read details here

5G roll out by July end, read details here

Mumbai: For many, it was first day at school after two years

Mumbai: For many, it was first day at school after two years