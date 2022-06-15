Indore: Woman boards wrong train, attempts to jump off coach

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a woman trying to jump off a train at Indore railway station went viral on Wednesday. The woman first threw her luggage down onto the platform and then she, herself, tried to jump off on the platform. But an alert GRP personnel at the platform safely lifted her down from the train. People present on the platform tried to stop her, but she did not listen.

According to information, the incident happened at 10.40 pm on Tuesday. According to GRP TI MA Sayyed, Anita Sapre had to go to Bhopal, but she, accidentally, boarded a train going to Gandhinagar, in Gujarat. After boarding the train, she came to know that the train would not go to Bhopal. But, by that time, the train had already started moving. The woman first threw her luggage down onto the platform then started jumping down from the moving train.

According to Syed, the passengers on the train were trying to stop her and her relatives who had disembarked from the train also tried stopping her from jumping. But the woman still attempted to jump by stretching her legs out of the compartment.

While all this was happening, constable Yogesh Khapre, who was on platform duty, spotted the woman. The constable ran along with the train, grabbed the woman’s hand and managed to pull her down and the woman survived an almost-fatal train accident. GRP SP Nivedita Gupta has urged that the constable be given an award.