Indore: Sanjay Shukla’s nomination rally; Employment would not come from Mandir, Masjid, says Kamal Nath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath said, “Investment and employment would not come from Mandir and Masjid but will come only by building the state's image among the industrialists and investors.”

Nath was targeting the BJP government over unemployment and other issues while addressing the nomination rally of party’s mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla near the city party office on Wednesday.

He said that he was blowing the bugle of urban body election in Indore and it was the bugle of change as well.

“It is not the election of the country but it is the election of Indore’s future and I believe that people of Indore will support the truth and will make Sanjay Shukla win for keeping Indore’s future safe. Sanjay is not a politician but a social worker who always works for the betterment of people. If I have my way, I will transfer Shukla to Chhindwara,” he said.

The former chief minister targeted chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that he was a master of announcements. “Shivraj has made 20,000 announcements in 18 years. He can even be announced for making a bridge where there is no river. They have developed a system of corruption,” he added.

Shukla’s nomination rally was taken out from the city congress office at Gandhi Bhawan to the Collectorate in which a large number of party activists participated while many ticket aspirants also tried to show their strength before the party’s state chief.

What Bhargava has done for people: Shukla

Congress’ mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla termed BJP’s mayoral candidate Pushyamitra Bhargav as his younger brother but targeted him for having no contribution in public works.

“Bhargav hasn't done anything for the people so far. I was corportor twice from the ward where Bhargav lives and I worked for legalising the colony. BJP has made a person its mayoral candidate who is not even a member of the party,” Shukla said.

He filed his nomination for the mayoral post accompanied by former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and city president Vinay Bakliwal who were his proposers as well.