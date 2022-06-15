Indore: Want to know about a tree? Scan the bar code and know it all

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a step toward digitalisation, trees in Indore will now be mapped with a QR Code wherein, people can scan the bar code and gather all the information regarding the tree.

This unique initiative has been taken by Kamala Nehru Zoological Museum, Indore, where QR codes have been installed on trees, scanning which, can give all information regarding the age, type, nature, uses and advantages of the tree.

Dr Uttam Yadav, an official at Kamala Nehru Zoological Museum said, "In the first phase, we are focussing on big trees. In the second phase, we will be mapping the herbs and shrubs. It is for the benefit of the visitors to get the correct and first hand information of the tree."

