Bhopal divisional commissioner's court cancels mobile tower installation

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The court of Bhopal divisional commissioner has cancelled the permit to install mobile tower on the ground that land allottee didn’t have NOC from Bhopal Development Authority (BDA). An order to this effect was passed recently.

The case pertains to Swami Vivekanand residential Colony at Katara Hills on Hoshangabad Road, Bhopal.

Tower was installed after permission from Collector by M/s Indus Infrastructure Limited. Swami Vivekanand Welfare Society challenged it in the court of Divisional Commissioner.

As per court order, collector had granted permission on November 17, 2021 for installation of mobile tower in the colony. Divisional commissioner court on the basis of report of Bhopal Development Authority (BDA), stated that allottee didn’t have proper possession of land nor lease of land was properly registered.

Besides, collector court has been instructed to provide relief to M/S Indus Infrastructure Limited by adjusting court fee for installing tower to other place.

