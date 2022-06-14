Bhopal: Cyber fraudsters target electricity consumers with messages to download App

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Fake messages are being received by electricity consumers these days, which says that ‘due to non-updating of electricity bill payment made by the consumer last month, the electricity department will disconnect power connection at the concerned consumer’s house at 9.30 pm tonight’, as per an official release.

Along with this, consumers are being asked to contact the mobile number. On calling this number some consumers are being pressurized to download a mobile app so that the subscriber’s device can remotely come under their control.

Taking cognizance of the same Madhya Pradesh Purva Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited, has apprised people of the fact that they should not become prey to such unknown cheaters and take utmost care. The discom, says the company, neither asks any consumer to contact anyone on any mobile number for payment of electricity bill nor does it advise any consumer to download any mobile app other than ‘Smart Bijli App’.

The company says only those consumers who have not paid the electricity bills are informed by the company about the payment of the outstanding amount through an SMS. Electricity distribution company has appealed to its electricity consumers to be alert and safe from such cyber criminals.