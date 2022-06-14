Bhopal: Commerce graduate arrested for cheating MBA girl while promising to double up Rs six lakh in six days

Cyber fraud nabbed for duping girl Rs six lakh | Free Press

FP News Service

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

Cyber crime wing of MP police have arrested a commerce graduate from Delhi in connection with a cyber fraud for committing cheating with MBA girl of Bhopal who had transferred Rs 6 lakh for doubling up the amount in six days.

A case has been registered under Section 420 of IPC and 66D of the IT Act, according to cyber police officials. Police have also seized an android mobile handset, SIM card and Rs six lakh cash.

Superintendent of Police (SP) cyber Vaibhav Shrivastava informed the media, “Animesh Das,21, of Aligrah, Uttar Pradesh, is pursuing graduation in commerce from Jaipur. He is convent student upto school level so he has fluency in speaking English. This commerce graduate used to lure youngsters with his fluency in English.”

“Complainant is girl student of 22-years-old and she is pursuing MBA in Bhopal. Animesh Das has been arrested in connection with the cyber fraud. He used to lure youngsters to double the money in six days if they invest in “Bitcoin” company. Complainant invested Rs six lakh in nine installments,” the SP added.

SP Shrivastava, further said, “Accused used to tell investors to deposit money in non-KYC compliance bank accounts and within second, he used to withdraw money.”

As far modus operandi is concerned, accused used to purchase fake instagram page through Dark –web (tor browser) to run his fake company “ theprofit mark.01.” Accused furnished details of his fake company on this fake instagram page to lure youngsters and used to deals through non-KYC compliance bank accounts.”