Bhopal: Scrap dealer turns cyber fraud, held, fake profile created to demand money

File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber crime branch, Bhopal has arrested an accused who had prepared fake social media profile of additional commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar from Chitrakoot district of Satna, police said on Thursday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Amit Kumar told the media that they came to know that a fake profile has been prepared and fake message uploaded with the profile on May 28.

The accused had posted a picture of a girl who is admitted in hospital for blood cancer and demanded Rs 50 to help her get treatment thereby cheating people the ACP said.

Police registered a case under section 419,420 of the IPC and 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act and started investigation.

They tracked the accused Santosh Gupta and arrested him from Chitrakoot. He is a scrap dealer and standard XII pass out.

Earlier the accused had prepared fake profile of Bollywood actresses and collected the money. Similarly, he had also prepared a fake profile of Delhi police officers and collected money. This time he was not so lucky, he said.

Police have seized bank accounts of the accused and have come to know that he had collected ëdonationí of around Rs 50,000.