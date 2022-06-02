Bhopal: Negligence costs outsourced meter readers’ job, salary; 40 terminated, salary cut for 101

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company (MKVVC) has terminated services of 40 outsourced meter readers and deducted salaries of 101 over charges of negligence in meter reading, according to the official information on Thursday.

As per information, warnings have also been issued to 53 meter readers for negligence. MKVVC also informed that instructions have been issued to take strict action against meter readers for negligence in reading meters and taking wrong meter reading.

Outsourced meter readers removed from service on charges of disobeying orders and irregularities in meter reading include 6 in Hoshangabad, 6 in Raisen, 4 in Morena, 3 in Bhind, 3 in Guna, 3 in Harda, 3 in Sehore, 5 in Bhopal, 2 in Gwalior, 2 in Rajgarh, 2 in Shivpuri and Vidisha, as per official information.

Ganesh Shankar Mishra, managing director (MD) of MKVVC has directed field officers and employees that meter reading should be done with accuracy and electricity bills should be given to consumers on basis of that.

He also directed that the work of meter readers should be monitored through ‘Nishtha App’ and those who are negligent in performing their duty should be removed immediately from service.

Mishra said that customer service is paramount. The company is determined to provide best services to consumers and implementation of this has already begun. He has also asked the consumers to be aware of meter reading in their premises and keep watch on the reading taken by the meter reader and the actual figure recorded in the meter so that accurate bill can be received.

