Bhopal: 9th foundation day of MP Tribal Museum to begin from June 6

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites would be able to witness the live performance of Padma Shri Rai Dancer Ram Sahai Pandey and Padma Shri Baiga dancer Arjun Singh Dhurve at MP Tribal Museum.

Their performances will be part of inaugural-day a five day event to mark 9th foundation day of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum from June 6-10.

The event is being organised by the Directorate of Culture, MP, in collaboration with South Central Zone Cultural Centre Nagpur and North Central Zone Cultural Centre Prayagraj under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Pandey and Dhurve feted with Padma Shri award March this for their contribution in their respective field.

Padma Shri Rai Dancer Ram Sahai Pandey | FP

Padma Shri Baiga dancer Arjun Singh Dhurve | FP

Bagheli song by Sheela Tripathi with her troupe from Bhopal, a play 'Trishna' Champey’ and some folk and tribal dances of MP will be presented on June 7.

Nimadi songs and tribal dance of MP, Manipur, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will be held on June 8

Bundeli songs and tribal dances of MP, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Orissa will be presented on June 9.The fest will be concluded with Malvi songs and tribal dances by artists on June 10.

Besides, an exhibition of paintings of Gond tribal painter Padma Shri Durga Bai will also be Showcased in the museum from June 6 to 30. Craft Mela and puppet show will be organised under the fie-day festival.